Pope meets Jewish group, decries "depraved" antisemitism
AP|Published:  03.08.19 , 14:49

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis is denouncing the "depraved hatred" behind a wave of anti-Semitic attacks in parts of the world and says interfaith dialogue can help counter it.

 

Francis made the comments during a Friday audience with a delegation of the American Jewish Committee.

 

He lamented that their meeting was taking place amid the spread of a "climate of wickedness and fury, in which an excessive and depraved
hatred is taking root." And he warned that for Christians, any form of anti-Semitism is "a rejection of one's own origins, a complete contradiction."

 

The audience occurred days after Francis responded to longstanding requests from Jewish groups to open the Vatican archives of its World War II-era pope, Pius XII, accused by some of having failed to speak out enough against the Holocaust.

 


