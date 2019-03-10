Gal Gadot sides with her fellow actress

Actress Gal Gadot expressed support for her fellow actress and model Rotem Sela. “Love your fellow as thyself,” Gadot wrote. “It is not a matter of Right or Left, Jewish or Arab, Religious or secular. It’s a matter of dialogue for peace, equality and tolerance for one another. It is our responsibility to plant hope and light for a better future for our children. Rotem, you are an inspiration for us all.”

Rotem earlier denounced Prime Minister Netanyahu's frequent talking point that his political rival will form a government with Arab political parties.

"When the hell will someone in this government tell the public that Israel is a country of all its citizens," Sela wrote on Instagram.

Netanyahu responded: Israel "is the national state, not of all its citizens, but only of the Jewish people."