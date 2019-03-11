Verdict issued against US Navy veteran held in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's judiciary has delivered a verdict against U.S. Navy veteran Michael White who was detained last July in Iran but there is no information as to what the ruling contained, a semi-official news agency reported Monday.

A prosecutor in the northeastern city of Mashdad, Gholamali Sadeghi, was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency that the "verdict has been issued" against White and that he faced unspecified security charges.

Sadeghi's remarks counter a February statement by the Iranian foreign ministry, which said White faces no security or espionage charge. There was no immediate explanation on the discrepancies.

The report came as Iran's new hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi took office.