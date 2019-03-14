Agency: UN Palestinian aid faces funding battle without US help

The UN agency that supports Palestinian refugees said on Thursday it needed $1.2 billion in funding for 2019 as it faced its first full year without US support.
Pierre Kraehenbuehl, who heads the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinians across the Middle East, said it had had to turn to countries as poor as Afghanistan last year for help after Washington withdrew its funding in August.
"There is no US funding for the first time and no indication that they are reconsidering," he told Reuters on the margins of a donors conference for Syria.