March of Return Friday rally cancelled over outbreak of violence

The board of the March of Return campaign, that organized weekly protests-turned-riots at the Gaza Strip’s border in the past year, informed that today’s planned protest will not be taking place.

The cancelation of the weekly march to the Gaza border comes after a tense night between Israel and Hamas, with two missiles launched at Tel Aviv and over 100 Hamas targets bombed in Gaza by the IAF in retaliation.

This will be the first time one of the Friday protests is cancelled since the initiative started, on March 30, 2018.