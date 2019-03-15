Gazans protest against Hamas

Hundreds of Palestinians protested against Hamas’ rule Friday in the city of Deir al-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip.
The crowd protested against the cost of living, burned tiers and blocked main junctions in the city. Protests started breaking out in
Khan Younis, a city in the strip’s south, but crowds said that Hamas forces dispersed the rally, that they were severely beaten and that shots were fired.
This is the second day of protests against Hamas, the terror group that rules the Gaza Strip, organized by unknown leaders who expressed their wish to organize rallies across the strip.