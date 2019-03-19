Channels
Israel to impose full closure on West Bank, Gaza crossings for Purim
Itay Blumenthal|Published:  03.19.19 , 11:11

The IDF says Israel will impose a full closure on the West Bank and seal the crossings into the Gaza Strip during the Purim festival, which begins Wednesday.

 

The closure will come into effect at midnight Tuesday/Wednesday and last until midnight Saturday/Sunday.

 

The decision was made in accordance with security considerations, in light of Sunday's deadly terror attack in the West Bank and the ongoing clashes on the Israel-Gaza border.   

 

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit says that the closure will only be eased for humanitarian, medical and exceptional circumstances.

 


