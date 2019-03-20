Gantz: Submarine affair has security and strategic implications for Israel

Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz on Wednesday said that the purchase of submarines and patrol boats from German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp had "security and strategic implications" for the State of Israel, and called for a full investigation into the affair, also known as Case 3000.

"This must be investigated by all the relevent agencies, the truth must come out," Gantz said at a meeting of his party. "The events surronding the purchase of the submarines must be investigated without further delay."

The Israel Police announced last September there was sufficient evidence to indict six suspects in Case 3000.

The six suspects include former senior IDF officers and close associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: attorney David Shimron, the prime minister's personal lawyer and cousin; former deputy National Security Advisor Brig. Gen. (res.) Avriel Bar Yosef; former Navy commander Maj. Gen. (res.) Eliezer Marom; former minister and former chairman of Keren Hayesod, Eliezer Sandberg; former PMO bureau chief David Sharan; and Brig. Gen. (res.) Shai Brosh.