Victory over Islamic State to be announced after enclave searched

U.S.-backed Syrian forces were sweeping on Thursday through the final enclave that had been held by Islamic State fighters, and said they would declare the group defeated once a search for hidden mines and jihadist holdouts was complete.
"Our forces are still conducting combing and search operations and as soon as they are finished we will announce the liberation," Mustafa Bali, spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, said in a note to journalists.
Bali told Reuters the operation included sweeping for mines and combing for fighters still hidden in trenches and tunnels beneath Baghouz, the last patch of Islamic State territory.