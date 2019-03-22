Attackers throw explosive at Russian consulate in Athens

ATHENS - Attackers on a motorcycle threw a hand grenade at the Russian consulate in Athens early on Friday, causing no injuries and slight damage, police said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the early morning attack on the consulate in the Athens suburb of Chalandri. Police had cordoned off the area.

The device exploded beneath a guard booth in the compound of the consulate but was thought to be low-density explosive.

"The material damage was small and there were no injuries," a police spokesman told Reuters.