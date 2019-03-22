Egypt says it sees Golan Heights as occupied Syrian land

CAIRO - Egypt said on Friday it considers the Golan Heights as occupied Syrian land, rejecting a call by U.S. President Donald Trump to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

In a statement carried by state news agency MENA, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry cited U.N. Security Council resolution 497 of 1981 which rejected Israel's annexation of the territory.

The ministry "stressed the importance that everybody should respect the resolutions of international legitimacy and the United Nations Charter in respect of the inadmissibility of acquiring land by force," the statement said.