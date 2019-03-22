Two Gazans killed during border protest

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian men on Friday and wounded 55 others taking part in weekly protests along the fortified Israel-Gaza border, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Medical officials said two men aged 29 and 24 were killed by Israeli fire at two sites in central Gaza. Earlier health officials gave the age of one of the dead as 18.

The Israeli military said its forces faced around 9,500 demonstrators, some hurling rocks and rolling burning tyres. A military spokeswoman said troops had responded with "riot dispersal means" and fired according to standard operating procedures.