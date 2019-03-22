U.S. warns it can act against people helping Iran evade energy sanctions

WASHINGTON - The United States reserves the right to take action against any person helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions on energy shipments, a State Department official said on Friday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was responding to a request for comment on a Reuters report this week that at least

"The United States, in cooperation with our allies and partners, is closely monitoring efforts by the Iranian regime to evade U.S. sanctions," said the official. Washington "reserves the right to designate any person engaging in or facilitating these activities in accordance with our laws."