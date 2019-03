The wave of attacks by Israeli warplanes in the Gaza Strip on Monday evening are just the first stage of what will be a broad operation, the IDF told Ynet.

"We are just at the beginning," Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis said. "A large attack is planned. I think that Hamas understands this is a significant strike (following) a serious incident, and ultimately, this is a price that Hamas has been due to pay for the past year."