Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Gaza calm terms take shape: Calm on border, easing conditions in Strip
Elior LevyPublished:  03.28.19 , 08:32

An Egyptian delegation presented Hamas officials with Israel's terms for the end to the latest round of hostilities, during an overnight meeting in Gaza City.

 

Sources in Gaza told Ynet that the the Israeli proposal presented to Hamas includes, among other things, an increase in the number of trucks entering the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing; an increasing in the Gaza fishing zone to 12 miles and improvement in the Gaza electricity supply.

 

In exchange Hamas will end the nighttime confrontations along the border and guarantee that the mass demonstration planned for Saturday is nonviolent.

 


פרסום ראשון: 03.28.19, 08:32
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.