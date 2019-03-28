Gaza calm terms take shape: Calm on border, easing conditions in Strip

An Egyptian delegation presented Hamas officials with Israel's terms for the end to the latest round of hostilities, during an overnight meeting in Gaza City.

Sources in Gaza told Ynet that the the Israeli proposal presented to Hamas includes, among other things, an increase in the number of trucks entering the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing; an increasing in the Gaza fishing zone to 12 miles and improvement in the Gaza electricity supply.

In exchange Hamas will end the nighttime confrontations along the border and guarantee that the mass demonstration planned for Saturday is nonviolent.