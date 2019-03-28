French consulate employee convicted of smuggling weapons from Gaza

A French Jerusalem consulate worker was convicted Thursday of several weapons - related offences, including smuggling arms into the West bank.

The man, Romain Franck, used an official car to transport guns from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank. He was arrested at the Erez border crossing a year ago after he attempted to smuggle some 70 pistols and two assault rifles from Gaza into the West Bank using his French consular vehicle.

The State Attorney asked judges to sentence Franck to seven years imprisonment and a penalty.