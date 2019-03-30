Brazil's Bolsonaro visits Israel amid speculation on embassy

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was leaving Saturday on an official visit to Israel, where he was expected to decide whether he will move the Brazilian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
The far-right president has repeatedly promised to move the embassy to Jerusalem, despite longstanding complaints that such moves would complicate efforts to reach peace between Israel and the Palestinians.
"As I promised during the campaign, we intend to move the Brazilian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Israel is a sovereign country and we respect them," Bolsonaro tweeted four days after winning the election.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro in December and told reporters that "Bolsonaro said it was not a matter of if, but a matter of when."