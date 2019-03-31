EU's Mogherini says ignoring U.N. resolutions on the Golan "not a solution"

TUNIS - European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Sunday that ignoring United Nations Security Council resolutions on the Golan Heights was "not a solution".

Mogherini also said a two state solution for Israel and Palestine was "the only viable and realistic solution ... we have a responsibility to prevent the two state solution from being irreversibly dismantled," she told an Arab League summit in Tunis.

"Any future plan will have to recognise the internationally agreed parameters including on the 1967 lines with mutually agreed swaps, and the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of the two states."