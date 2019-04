The attacker who murdered Sgt. Ron Yitzhak Kokia in November 2017, was sentenced to life in prison by the Be’er Sheva District Court on Monday.

The court also ruled that Khaled Abu Jouda must pay compensation to the victim’s family in the amount of NIS 258,000.

The trial of Zuhay, Abu Jouda’s brother charged with attempted murder, is still underway.