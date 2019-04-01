Palestinians consider recalling envoy over Brazil's Jerusalem trade mission

BRASILIA - The Palestinian ambassador to Brazil said on Monday he may be recalled home after right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's new government said it will open a trade mission to Israel in Jerusalem.

Brazil's announcement on Sunday came during a visit by Bolsonaro to Israel. It stopped short of following the United States with a full

Bolsonaro's original proposal angered the Muslim world, and senior Brazilian officials backed away from it for fear of damaging ties with Arab countries and jeopardizing billions of dollars in Brazilian halal meat exports.

Brazil has not officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Most world powers say the city's status should only be decided as part of a peace process with the Palestinians.

Palestinian Ambassador in Brasilia Ibrahim Alzeban told Reuters that he may be recalled, although a response was still under consideration.

"From what I was told, it will depend on how (Bolsonaro's) visit evolves," Alzeban said. "We wish that the subject of Jerusalem had not been touched upon."