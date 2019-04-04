Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Australian arrested over NZ shooting massacre to face 50 murder charges-police
Reuters|Published:  04.04.19 , 08:10
The Australian man arrested over New Zealand's mosques shooting massacre will face a total of 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges when he appears in court on Friday, police said.

 

Brenton Tarrant, 28, a suspected white supremacist, was charged with one murder the day after the attack on two mosques in Christchurch on March 15 and was remanded without a plea.

 

Fifty people were killed and dozens wounded as they attended Friday prayers by a lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons. The gunman broadcast his attack live on Facebook.

 


פרסום ראשון: 04.04.19, 08:10
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.