Hamas leader: Israeli election won't impact Palestinians
AP|Published:  04.05.19 , 20:23

The leader of Gaza's Hamas militant group says the outcome of the Israeli election won't impact Palestinians.

 

Ismail Haniyeh said Friday that Israel's April 9 vote was an internal "Zionist affair."

 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is locked in a heated race for re-election against a party of former army chiefs, which has criticized him for his failure to deter Gaza rockets. Otherwise, Israel's long-running conflict with the Palestinians has been strikingly absent from political debate.

 

Haniyeh added that differences between Israeli political parties are "very marginal" when it comes to policy toward Palestinians.

 

 


