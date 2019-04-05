Hamas leader: Israeli election won't impact Palestinians

The leader of Gaza's Hamas militant group says the outcome of the Israeli election won't impact Palestinians.

Ismail Haniyeh said Friday that Israel's April 9 vote was an internal "Zionist affair."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is locked in a heated race for re-election against a party of former army chiefs, which has criticized him for his failure to deter Gaza rockets. Otherwise, Israel's long-running conflict with the Palestinians has been strikingly absent from political debate.

Haniyeh added that differences between Israeli political parties are "very marginal" when it comes to policy toward Palestinians.