Rivlin: Current election campaign 'filled us with a sense of fear'

President Reuven Rivlin said Sunday the candidates in the current election campaign have "filled us with a sense of fear."

"Fear of each other, fear of the future. I think we can learn from it that even if we are sovereign, our sense of sovereignty is not absolutely established," he said. "It’s as if we remained in the desert a moment before entering the Land of Israel and do not know which way to go, to the land of milk and honey or to the land that devours its inhabitants. And I know that this is the land of milk and honey."