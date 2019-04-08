Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

U.S. designates elite Iranian force as terrorist organization
Reuters|Published:  04.08.19 , 17:21

The United States designated Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps a foreign terrorist organization, President Donald Trump said on Monday, marking the first time Washington has formally labeled another country's military a terrorist group.

 

Critics have warned that the move could open U.S. military and intelligence officials to similar actions by unfriendly governments. The United States has already blacklisted dozens of entities and people for affiliations with the IRGC, but not the organization as a whole.

 


פרסום ראשון: 04.08.19, 17:21
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.