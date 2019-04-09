Pollster says Arab turnout low in Israel vote

A prominent Israeli pollster says that Israel has never seen such a decline in Arab turnout, calling it "the biggest drama" facing the national election.
Camil Fuchs told Israel's Chanel 13 TV that exit polls revealed startling low turnout throughout the day.
Prominent Arab politicians took to social media to demand their constituents push back against ballot boycott calls that put their parties at risk of dropping below the parliamentary threshold.
Veteran lawmaker Ahmad Tibi called the low turnout "a real danger" to his party and the other Arab factions.
Arab citizens, representing nearly 20% of Israel's population, could help sway the vote. But many Arab citizens have pledged to boycott the election in protest of Netanyahu's divisive campaign tactics and legislation declaring Israel the nation-state of the Jewish people.