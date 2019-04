Vimeo to purchase Israeli online video editor Magisto for a sum in estimated to be in the hundreds of million dollars. According to its website, Magisto employs Artificial Intelligence technology in order to make video editing fast and simple. The company was founded in 2010 and raised $22.5 million in capital from private investors such as Magma VC fund, Horizon Ventures and Qualcomm Ventures. Magisto is set to become the local development center for Vimeo in Israel.