Arab League pledges $100M per month to Palestinian Authority
Associated Press |Published:  04.21.19 , 21:25
The Arab League has pledged $100 million per month to the Palestinian Authority to make up for funds withheld by Israel because of payments made to the families of Palestinian attackers and prisoners.

 

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the Arab League in Cairo on Sunday as part of a diplomatic effort to rebuff the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan, which American officials indicate could be released this summer.

 

Abbas says "the Arabs need to be engaging actively at this critical time."

 


