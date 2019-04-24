IDF forces demolish home of terrorist who killed two in Ariel attack

IDF engineers began demolition of home of Omar Abu Laila in the village of Zawiya.

Abu Laila, carried out a terrorist attack last March at the Ariel junction in the West Bank, killing Sgt. Gal Keidan and Rabbi Achiad Ettinger.

Wesst Bank home of terrorist demolished

He himself was killed by Israeli troops at the end of a three day man-hunt.

The Supreme Court ruled the order to demolish the home, issued by the military commander of the region stands and rejected the families position that this would be collective punishment.