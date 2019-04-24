בנימין נתניהו פגישה עם נשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ וושינגטון ארה"ב
A survey in the United States found that most Americans, 64%, have a positive opinion regarding Israeli society. However, only 41% of those surveyed had a positive view on the Israeli government; 51% have a negative view.
The survey was conducted by the Pew Research Center during the first half of April and included 10,523 people. The survey demonstrated a stark difference in how Republican and Democratic voters view Israel. 77% of Republicans support Israel while among Democrats that number is 57%.
Regarding opinions on the government, the gap was even wider: 61% of Republicans support the Israeli government while only 32% of Democrats said they do. Two thirds of Democrats have a negative opinion regarding Israel's government, compared to 26% of Republicans polled.
More Democrats view the Palestinians favorably than Republicans, 58% versus 32%. Voters of both parties have strongly negative views of the Palestinian government — 81% of Republicans and 65% of Democrats.
Overall, 46% of Americans said they supported the Palestinians while only 19% said they supported their government.
Ahead of the yet-to-be unveiled Trump peace plan, half of those polled thought that the president would be able to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians and 34% said they felt that Trump is more inclined to support Israel, compared to 6% who view Trump as somewhat hostile to Israel.
79% of Republicans believe that Trump treats both sides equally while among Democrats, 54% said that the president is biased in Israel's favor.
Most Democrats who consider themselves to be liberals —66% —believe that Trump is very biased toward Israel, while among more moderate Democrats, 43% said that Trump is biased and 38$ said that his approach is balanced.
See all talkbacks "Poll finds Americans love Israel, not its government "