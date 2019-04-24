Poll finds Americans love Israel, not its government

A survey in the United States found that most Americans, 64%, have a positive opinion regarding Israeli society. However, only 41% of those surveyed had a positive view on the Israeli government; 51% have a negative view.

The survey was conducted by the Pew Research Center during the first half of April and included 10,523 people. The survey demonstrated a stark difference in how Republican and Democratic voters view Israel. 77% of Republicans support Israel while among Democrats that number is 57%.

Trump and Netanyahu (Photo: Reuters)

US and Israeli flags in Jerusalem (Photo: AFP)

More Democrats view the Palestinians favorably than Republicans, 58% versus 32%. Voters of both parties have strongly negative views of the Palestinian government — 81% of Republicans and 65% of Democrats.

Overall, 46% of Americans said they supported the Palestinians while only 19% said they supported their government.

Abbas in Cairo (Photo: Associated Press)

Ahead of the yet-to-be unveiled Trump peace plan, half of those polled thought that the president would be able to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians and 34% said they felt that Trump is more inclined to support Israel, compared to 6% who view Trump as somewhat hostile to Israel.

79% of Republicans believe that Trump treats both sides equally while among Democrats, 54% said that the president is biased in Israel's favor.