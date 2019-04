At least 192 countries are expected to participate in the 2020 World Expo in Dubai, organizers said Thursday, while in Paris, the International Exhibition Bureau said Israel has been invited by the Gulf Arab emirate.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Israel's participation. "We are delighted to be part of this joint venture," they said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the invitation, saying it was "once again proof that Israel is on the rise in the Middle East and the world."