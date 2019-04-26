UN: Rockets hit civilian areas in Libya's capital Tripoli

Rockets and mortar shells were reportedly fired on residential neighborhoods in Libya's capital Tripoli, where heavy fighting has led to a deteriorating humanitarian situation, the United Nations said Friday.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N. is "gravely concerned" at continued reports of indiscriminate shelling of populated areas, including Thursday night.
Forces loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter launched an offensive to take Tripoli earlier this month and are battling militias loosely allied with the U.N.-supported government based there.
Dujarric said nearly 39,000 people have been displaced by the fighting, according to the International Organization for Migration.
"Civilians in conflict-affected areas are experiencing electricity cuts and water shortages as a result of damaged infrastructure, while access to essential items such as food, medicine and fuel is severely disrupted," he said.