Trump tells NRA he's withdrawing from arms trade treaty

With pro-gun legislation largely stalled in Congress, President Donald Trump said Friday he is withdrawing the U.S. from an international agreement on the arms trade, telling the National Rifle Association the treaty is "badly misguided."
Trump made the announcement as he vowed to fight for gun rights and implored members of the nation's largest pro-gun group -- struggling to maintain its influence -- to rally behind his re-election bid.
"It's under assault," he said of the constitutional right to bear arms. "But not while we're here."
Trump said he would be revoking the United States' status as a signatory of the U.N. Arms Trade Treaty, which regulates international trade in conventional weapons, from small arms to battle tanks, combat aircraft and warships. President Barack Obama signed the pact in 2013 but it has never been ratified by U.S. lawmakers.
It has long been opposed by the NRA.
"Under my administration, we will never surrender American sovereignty to anyone," Trump said, before signing a document on stage asking the Senate to halt the ratification process. "We will never allow foreign diplomats to trample on your Second Amendment freedom."
"I hope you're happy," he told the group, to cheers.