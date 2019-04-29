Sri Lanka on alert for attacks by militants disguised in uniforms

Sri Lankan security officials have warned that the Islamist militants behind Easter Sunday's deadly suicide bombings were planning more attacks imminently, using a van and bombers disguised in military uniforms.
"There could be another wave of attacks," the head of ministerial security division (MSD), a unit of the police, said in a letter to lawmakers and other security sections, seen by Reuters on Monday.
"The relevant information further notes that persons dressed in military uniforms and using a van could be involved in the attacks," the letter said.
It said the militants were targeting five locations for attacks on Sunday or Monday.
There were no attacks on Sunday, and security across Sri Lanka has been ramped up, with scores of suspected Islamists arrested since the April 21 attacks on hotels and churches that killed over 250 people, including 40 foreign nationals.