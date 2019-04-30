Channels
Islamic Jihad Gaza commander
Israeli military: Islamic Jihad behind firing of a rocket towards Israel
After a relatively quiet few weeks, residents of the South were shaken by the loud noise caused by a long-range rocket launch
Yoav Zitun |Published:  04.30.19 , 09:14

A long-range rocket fired late evening Monday, from the Gaza strip is believed to have been launched by the Islamic Jihad.

 

 

The rocket, landed in the sea, off the shore of one of Israel's Southern coastal towns. It did not cause any damage.

 

In an unusual statement, the IDF specifically laid blame on Baha Abu Al Ata, Islamic Jihad's commander of Gaza city, in what can be seen, as a threat of possible Israeli action directed at him.

 

Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Nahala
Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Nahala

 

Al Ata is believed to have been operating under orders from Ziad Nahala, the organizations' leader.

 

According to military sources, Islamic Jihad has been more active, lately, in its efforts to instigate violent attacks 'under the radar' and cause disrruption

to civilian life.

 

 

 

 

Israeli military, in response restricted Gaza fishermen to a 6 nautical mile area until further notice.

 


