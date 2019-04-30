Emperor announces abdication as Japan marks end of era

Japanese Emperor Akihito announced his abdication at a palace ceremony Tuesday in his final address, as the nation embraced the end of his reign with reminiscence and hope for a new era.
"Today, I am concluding my duties as the emperor," Akihito said as he stood in front of the throne, as other members of the royal family
and top government officials watched.
"Since ascending the throne 30 years ago, I have performed my duties as the emperor with a deep sense of trust in and respect for the people, and I consider myself most fortunate to have been able to do so. I sincerely thank the people who accepted and supported me in my role as the symbol of the state," Akihito said in his last official duty as emperor.
As he walked out of the room following his speech and officials were taking away the imperial regalia in a box, Akihito turned around, paused and bowed to the audience.
His reign runs through midnight, when his son Crown Prince Naruhito, who observed Akihito's abdication ceremony, becomes the new emperor and his era begins.
Naruhito will formally ascend the Chrysanthemum throne on Wednesday. In a separate ceremony he will receive the imperial regalia of sword and jewel as well as the imperial seals as proof of his succession as the nation's 126th emperor, according to official palace count, which historians say could include mythical figures until around the 5th century.
Naruhito's wife Masako and daughter Aiko are barred from the ceremony because they are female members of the royal family, a palace tradition that the government upheld despite criticism that it is out of step with modern values.