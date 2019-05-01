Rivlin: 'Anti-Semitism has penetrated the core European leadership.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin addressed European Anti-Semitism at the opening ceremony of Holocaust Memorial Day being held at Yad Vashem. "Europe today, like other parts of the world, is changing its character," Rivlin said. "Europe today, has returned to being haunted

"It must be stressed that we are not living in the 1930's. we are not on the verge of a new Holocaust or anything similar. But we cannot ignore the new-old anti-Semitism that is again rearing its head, fueled by waves of immigration, financial crises and discontent from the political establishment. From the extreme Right and Left, anti-Semitism is permeating the heart of European leadership," Rivlin added.