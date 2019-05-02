Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Photo: AFP
IDF bombing in Gaza
Photo: AFP
IDF strikes Gaza overnight, two rockets launched from the Strip
IDF hits several Hamas military targets in the Strip's north following the launching of several firebombs and one long-range rocket from Gaza throughout the week; Gaza's militarist groups strike back, launch two rockets into Israel in early hours of the morning
Yoav Zitun, Elior Levy., MatanTzuri|Published:  05.02.19 , 09:11
The IDF struck several Hamas military targets in the northern Gaza Strip overnight, in response to the launching of incendiary airborne devices into Israel earlier Wednesday.

 

 

One firebomb launched on Wednesday caused a fire in a field in the Eshkol Regional Council.

 

An IDF strike in the Gaza Strip (file photo) (File photo: AFP)
An IDF strike in the Gaza Strip (file photo) (File photo: AFP)

 

The IDF said following the strike, that it views any attempt to harm the citizens of Israel, severely, and that it will continue to act against "all terror acts."

  

"We hold Hamas responsible for everything that happens in the Strip," said the IDF.

  

at 05:36 am Thursday, two Red Alert sirens blared through border area communities, as two rocket launches from Gaza into the area were observed. No damage or injuries were reported.

  

On Monday, a long-range rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip and landed at sea, off the shore of one of Israel's Southern coastal towns. It did not cause any damage. The IDF said that the Islamic Jihad terror group was behind the launch.

 

Islamic Jihad militarists (file photo) (Photo: AFP)
Islamic Jihad militarists (file photo) (Photo: AFP)

 

In an unusual statement, the IDF specifically laid blame on Baha Abu Al Ata, Islamic Jihad's commander of Gaza city, in what can be seen, as a threat of possible Israeli action directed at him.

  

Al Ata is believed to have been operating under orders from Ziad Nahala, the organizations' leader.

  

A senior Islamic Jihad official denied the claims the following day, saying that the accusations made by Israel are made in order to incite the Palestinians against the organization.

 

According to military sources, Islamic Jihad has been more active, lately, in its efforts to instigate violent attacks 'under the radar' and cause disruption

to civilian life.

 

 


פרסום ראשון: 05.02.19, 09:11
 new comment
See all talkbacks "IDF strikes Gaza overnight, two rockets launched from the Strip "
Warning:
This will delete your current comment
cancelOk
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.