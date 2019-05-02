Islamic Jihad warns will hit major cities if targeted assassinations resume

The Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza Ziad Nahala responded Thursday to the revelation regarding the commander of the northern brigade of the organizations' military wing Baha al-Atta earlier this week. They believe the publication of his name is an indication that Israel will assassinate him if terror attacks continue.

"We will respond with all our might to any killing of our member regardless of their rank, occupation or organization affiliation," Nahala said and threatened to "strike major cities in retaliation regardless of prior agreements. We will have not red lines."

Baha Abu Al Ata with members of the Islamic Jihad's Military Wing

The terror leader continued: "The existence of the resistance is tied to the very existence of Israel. As long as Israel exists, resistance will continue. We must not forget that ultimately Israel seeks to disarm the resistance. The significance of (US President Trump's) 'deal of the century' is a matter of economy in exchange for Palestine."

Following the rocket launched from Gaz,a which landed just off the coast Monday, the IDF accused al-Atta and published his photo. Initially it was believed that Hamas was violating the ceasefire, but it later became clear that it was Islamic Jihad that fired the rocket.

Pointing a finger at and publishing the photo of al-Atta is an unusual step. The IDF generally refrains from doing so and it can certainly be considered a warning ahead of assassination. The IDF has also pointed out that the Islamic Jihad is planning low profile attacks that won't be traced back to the group but would further worsen the situation in Gaza preventing any civilian arrangements.

Earlier today, Egypt urgently summoned senior officials from Islamic Jihad and Hamas in an attempt to ease tensions in the Gaza Strip. This after the IDF struck Hamas targets in response to incendiary balloons launched from Gaza as well as two rockets launched at Israel from Gaza Thursday morning.

The Hamas and Islamic Jihad delegations in Cairo are expected to demand that Israel implement the second phase of the arrangement which includes channeling money to needy families in the Gaza Strip.