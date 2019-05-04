Trump says he and Putin discussed getting humanitarian aid to Venezuela

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he focused on humanitarian aid for Venezuelans during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, backing away from his administration's recent harsh rhetoric about Russian involvement in the crisis.

In a rare call, Trump and Putin spoke for more than an hour, their first known conversation since December and since tensions flared in Venezuela, where Washington backs opposition leader Juan Guaido and Moscow supports President Nicolas Maduro.

"We talked about many things, Venezuela was one of the topics," Trump told reporters at the White House.