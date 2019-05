Gaza's health ministry says a Palestinian infant has been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Seba Abu Arar, 14 months, died immediately Saturday and her pregnant mother was seriously wounded, the ministry said. Another child was moderately injured.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The airstrike happened in east Gaza City, the ministry said, as Israel continued its aerial offensive in response to rockets that Gaza militants have fired throughout the day toward southern Israel.