Victim of Gaza rocket fire laid to rest

Dozens of friends, relatives and public officials participated in the funeral of Moshe Agadi, 58, the father of four who was killed after being hit by shrapnel from a rocket fired from Gaza that landed near his home in Ashkelon; he was the first Israeli casualty due to rocket fire since 2014.

Moshe was a modest man, he knew how to respect all people, he loved everybody and was loved by all. He smiled all the time. This is a great loss," his brother Shai told Ynet. "I estimate that about half of the city's residents knew him personally."

Moshe Agadi

Agadi's funeral

(Photo: Moti Kimchi)

Moshe was eulogized by Eli Yifrach, the head of the Ashkelon burial society, and Likud MK Yoav Kisch.

Vendors from the market in Ashdod who worked alongside Agadi for decades spoke of a God-fearing, quiet and smiling man. "In the 30 years I've worked with him, I never heard him utter a bad word," said Baruch Sa'ada, who sells watermelons at the market.

Ashkelon market

Local businesses are facing hardship due to the situation. The week of Independence Day is generally busier than usual, but due to the rockets, many stores in the city remain shuttered.

Agadi's family has two stands at the market and Moshe would sleep in one of them in order to guard it at night.

Local residents bemoaned the fact that as long as the rockets don’t land too far North and nobody is killed, the government does not seem to care about their plight. "If it reaches Tel Aviv, then things will be different. Let's see how they react if Hamas shoots during the Eurovision… Its all talk before elections, then nothing."

Ashkelon home hit by Gaza rocket (Photo: Itai Shickman)

Other residents expressed empathy for Gaza's residents and blamed the government for acting irresponsibly and triggering the latest round of hostilities.

Also on Sunday, Moshe Feder, 68, from Kfar Saba was killed after being hit by an anti-tank rocket from Gaza that was aimed at a bus full of soldiers. he leaves behind two children.