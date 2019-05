The population of Israel currently stands at 9,021,000 people, according to a report released by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Sunday.

The report shows that some 6,697,000 of Israelis are Jews (74.2%), 1,890,000 are Arabs (20.9%), and 434,000 belong to other religions (4.8%).

The report estimated that by 2048, the country’s population will reach some 15.2 million.