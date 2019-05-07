French official: Europe ready to reimpose sanctions if Iran breaches nuclear deal

PARIS - Europe would have to reimpose sanctions on Iran if Tehran reneged on parts of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a French presidency source said on Tuesday.

Iran's state-run IRIB news agency reported on Monday that Tehran would restart part of its halted nuclear programme in response to the

"We do not want Tehran to announce tomorrow actions that would violate the nuclear agreement, because in this case we Europeans would be obliged to reimpose sanctions as per the terms of the agreement," the source said. "We don't want that and we hope that the Iranians will not make this decision."