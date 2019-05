Israelis stood in silence as a siren rang out across the country ushering in National Memorial Day for Victims of Terror and Fallen Soldiers. Israel will remember the 23,741 soldiers who fell since the beginnings of the Zionist movement in 1860 and the 3,150 civilian victims of terrorism since 1948.

A ceremony is taking place at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, attended by President Reuven Rivlin, the Joint Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi and Police Commissioner Motti Cohen.