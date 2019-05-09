Hezbollah pols in Lebanon blast US Iran policy

The parliamentary bloc of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group has blasted the United States over new sanctions it imposed on Iran, describing them as "unjustified."

The bloc said in a statement Thursday that the American moves against Iran show the U.S. administration's "tyrannical and dictatorial trend."

Hezbollah, which is backed and armed by Iran and is represented in Lebanon's Cabinet and parliament has been hit by U.S. sanctions for many years.

The group says that America's unilateral sanctions do no respect international laws and Washington "behaves in accordance with the law of the jungle."

It said Iran has the power to defend itself.