US Mideast envoy says 'deal of the century' to be delayed once more

US Special Mideast Envoy Jason D. Greenblatt said Saturday the Trump administration’s long-delayed peace proposal, dubbed “the deal of the century” will not be unveiled until mid-June after the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



Last month, reports suggested White House senior adviser Jared Kushner - the plan’s architect - planned to unveil the proposal after Israel forms a governing coalition in the wake of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's election victory and after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends in early June.

US Special Mideast Envoy Jason D. Greenblatt and Prime Minister Netanyahu (Photo: Kobi Gidon/PMO)

“One thing we won’t do, the Trump administration won’t compromise on Israel’s security,” he said in an interview with Fox News.

Greenblatt also spoke Thursday at a UN meeting meant to condemn Israeli military’s action during the latest round of cross-border fighting in Gaza, which left four Israeli civilians dead. The meeting - during which Palestinian foreign minister also gave a speech - was held on Israel’s 71st Independence Day, making it deliberately antagonistic, according to Greenblatt.

“I’m not a believer in boycotts but in engagement … It’s outrageous to hold a meeting like this without addressing the attacks on Israel. This from a body who would not condemn Hamas several months ago,” Greenblatt said in the interview.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Photo: AP)

Greenblat also lamented the Palestinian Authority's dismissive attitude toward the peace plan, saying the rejection of the proposal only harms the ordinary citizens. “It’s terribly frustrating for ordinary Palestinians," he said. "I meet with them frequently, and this is the message they tell me. They understand they may not like aspects of the plan but are upset that their leaders are saying they won’t even take a look at it. I feel terrible for the Palestinian people.”

The 53-year-old emphasized the plan encompasses "all the core issues" and includes both political and economic proposals. "It’s both political and economic plan," he said. "Once everyone has read and given their thoughts on it, there is still a long way to go before a final signing agreement, and that will be up to the parties themselves to negotiate.”