Sun, sea and song: Tel Aviv kicks off Eurovision week

Europeans visiting Tel Aviv for the Eurovision Song Contest woke up to scorching temperatures as summer made an early entrance with an unseasonable heatwave.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



Sunday will see northern winds blowing along the coastal plain, with the northwestern winds in the Mediterranean Sea will reach the speed of up to 40 kph (25 mph), while the waves could reach heights of up to 130 cm (4 feet).





Israelis flock to beaches amid heatwave (Photo: Shiri Hadar)

In the northern city of Haifa, the temperatures will dip from 27 degrees celsius during the day Sunday to 18 degrees at night. In Tel Aviv, the weather will be similar with a range of 27 degrees during the day and 19 degrees at night. In the southern city of Be’er Sheva, temperatures will range from 33 degrees throughout the day to 19 degrees at night.

Eurovision logos on Tel Aviv beaches (Photo: AFP)

In Jerusalem, the temperatures will reach 29 degrees celsius during the day and falling to 21 degrees overnight. In the Red Sea resort town of Eilat, the weather will be 37 degrees during the day and 25 degrees during the night hours.

Eurovision logos on beach umbrellas in Tel Aviv (Photo: Shir Hadar)

On Monday and Tuesday, there will be an even further increase in temperatures and the weather will be unseasonably hot in most parts of the country.

The heatwave is expected to ease slightly on Wednesday - especially along the coastal plain - but it will remain unusually hot and dry, which will be most noticeable in inland areas.