Britain warns US-Iran conflict could break out 'by accident'

Britain warned Monday that conflict might break out "by accident" between the United States and Iran amid rising tensions, as European Union powers gathered to thrash out ways to keep afloat the nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

The warning came after the United States announced the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to the Persian

"We are very worried about the risk of a conflict happening by accident, with an escalation that is unintended really on either side but ends with some kind of conflict," British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told reporters in Brussels.