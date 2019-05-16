Likud members: leaving West Bank settlements was a crime

Likud members sent a message to Prime Minister Netanyahu calling for him to revoke the disengagement law from 2005, that enabled the pullback from Gaza and disbanding four settlements in the Northern West Bank.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



Nine members of Likud along with others from the right- wing, toured the site of Homesh, a settlement that was evicted in 2005 as part of the disengagement from Gaza.

Members of Knesset tour evicted settlement Homesh

The group led by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, said they will support legislation put forth by the Union of Right-Wing Parties to re-settle the four settlements evicted.

Likud members of Knesset tour Homesh

Yossi Dagan, the Samaria Regional Council, said 30 of the 35 Likud members in the newly elected Knesset, including all Likud ministers, support the legislation so the ball is in Netanyahu's court adding the prime minister should lead the move to re-instate the settlements.

A member of delegation touring Homesh Thursday said the decision to evict the settlers was a terrible mistake. Settlers had to leave their homes in expectation of some imaginary peace. There is no peace and they have lost their homes.

Another member said that Israel is now enjoying international support of its claims of sovereignty over the West Bank.