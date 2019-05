Jewish American author Herman Wouk, whose World War Two experiences provided the foundation of his best-seller "The Caine Mutiny" and two epic novels about the war, died on Friday at the age of 103, according to media reports.

Wouk, whose "War and Remembrance" and "The Winds of War" were turned into popular television mini-series in the 1980s, died in his sleep at his home in Palm Springs, California, his literary agent, Amy Rennert, told the Associated Press.